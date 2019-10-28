RACINE — The Belle City Brassworks will present “A Brass Spectacular” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in John Burns Theater at Park High School, 1901 12th St.
The upbeat concert will feature Rachel Velvikis, a professional French horn player from Kenosha. As a member of the critically acclaimed female brass quintet, Seraph Brass, Velvikis has toured the United States, Finland and Mexico.
BrassaNova, a brass ensemble consisting of southeast Wisconsin area brass student musicians recommended by their high school music director or private music instructor, will also perform.
The Belle City Brassworks brass band consists of 45 brass and percussion musicians in southeastern Wisconsin. Director is Douglas Johnson.
Repertoire for the concert includes “Moorside Suite” by Gustav Holst and “Valerius Variations,” arranged by Philp Sparke with both featuring the Brassworks. Velvikis is the soloist on “Villaelle” by Paul Dukas and arranged by J.D. Shaw, and “Horn Concerto – Mve. 3” by Strauss and arranged by Ken Norman.
Tickets cost $10 or $8 for seniors and students. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance in Racine at Schmitt Music and in Kenosha at Pacetti’s Maestro of Music.
