Brainteaser sessions offered at museum
A young girl tries to solve a brainteaser puzzle at the Logic Puzzle Museum.

BURLINGTON — The Logic Puzzle Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering 90-minute, hands-on brainteaser sessions for ages 5 and older at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

There are more than 60 different types of puzzles to try, time to see the exhibit and make a puzzle to take home. Participants can try sliding block, edge matching, parlor, 3-D, jumping, shifting and sequencing puzzles. There are also several word and picture puzzles to try. Traditional logic puzzles from more than 100 years ago, modern invented puzzles and custom puzzles to try to solve also make this memorable fun.

Admission is $10. Tickets must be reserved by calling 262 763-3946.

The gift shop is open afterwards with more than 100 different kinds of hands-on brainteaser puzzles, a variety of puzzling books, puzzle postcards and curious items for sale.

