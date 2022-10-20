Boo to you: Halloween events in the Racine and Kenosha area

Sure, there are plenty of folks who spend October running from ghouls in haunted houses, but what about some kinder, gentler Halloween fun?

We've got that, too.

Local Halloween events geared toward children and families include:

Racine Zoo fun

RACINE — More than 1,000 hand-carved jack-o'-lanterns and festive illuminations light up the nights during the Racine Zoo’s Halloween event, Jack-O'-Lantern Nights. The event is open 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Oct. 30. The zoo is located at 2131 N. Main St.

Visitors walk through the zoo along a paved pathway decorated with lights and decorations, including intricately designed jack-o'-lanterns.

Also, food and beverages are available, as are fire pits and seasonal souvenirs. Admission is $10; free for children age 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. For more information, go to racinezoo.org/jack-o-lantern-nights.

Hallow Glow Nights

BRISTOL — Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting special Hallow Glow Nights from 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 21 and 28.

These Halloween season climbs feature trick-or-treat candy and creepy music. Costumes are encouraged.

The six acre venue features nine courses and more than 120 obstacles for various skill levels. The courses are woven through the trees, challenging visitors to navigate between platforms on hanging, wobbly logs and pads, teeter-tottering planks, swinging perches and zip lines. For more information, visit https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park/.

Haunted Trails

SOMERS — The Haunted Trails of Hawthorn Hollow event returns on two Fridays, Oct. 21 and 28, starting at 7 p.m. Participants will walk along the candle-lit paths and discover the bone-chilling sounds, views, and stories at the nature sanctuary and arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.

This event is family friendly; recommended for children over age 10. There are no "jump scares," only scary stories and creepy natural elements throughout the forests. There will be hot cider and cocoa available for purchase. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Advance registration is required at hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/haunted-trails.

Trunk-or-Treat

WIND LAKE — Norway Lutheran Church 6321 Heg Park Road, will host a free Trunk-or-Treat Halloween event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.

Families are invited to dress in costume and trick-or-treat from vehicle trunks from 6 to 7 p.m. At 7 p.m., families can take a haunted cemetery tour or watch the movie "Lightyear" in Fellowship Hall.

Community members and organizations are invited to host a trunk and help the church create a safe trick-or-treating experience for the children in the area. There will be prizes for the top three decorated trunks. For more information, go to norwaylutheranchurch.org/Host-a-Trunk.

Monument Mash

RACINE — Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services hosts the 10th annual Monument Mash family Halloween event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Downtown businesses will host trick-or-treating from noon to 2 p.m.

The event includes face painting, ghoulish games, bouncy houses, a DJ playing haunting hits, prizes, food trucks and costume contests.

Candy Crawls

RACINE — Downtown Racine’s fourth annual Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt events are noon to 2 p.m. on two Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29.

More than 30 participating Downtown businesses will be passing out treats to costumed children.

In addition, a self-guided Halloween themed scavenger hunt will provide family fun to find spooky objects in store windows. Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at RacineDowntown.com or picked up at the Downtown Racine Corp. office, 425 Main St. Completed forms can be dropped off to the DRC office and will be entered to win one of three children’s prize packs. The scavenger hunt map also includes the Candy Crawl giveaway locations.

Halloween Hike and S'mores

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, is hosting a Halloween hike "down our short and sweet Storywalk Trail." Participants are encouraged to "listen for nighttime animals like owls, bats, and coyotes. There will even be a campfire with s'mores." 6 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Meet at Shelter No. 1. Note: A state park vehicle admission sticker is required to enter Bong.

Halloween hike

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting its Halloween Candlelight Night Hike from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Participants will check in at the front of Pringle Nature Center during their start time before following the candlelit trail through the woods. This is a self-guided and family-friendly walk but may not be suitable for those who have difficulty navigating trails in the dark.

The cost is $6 (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle members). Pre-registration is required by Oct. 28 (no walk-ins). When signing up, choose from one of three start times and register early, as space is limited. Note: Dress for the weather, bring a face covering and leave flashlights at home to make the experience better for everyone.

Uptown Trunk-or-Treat

KENOSHA — All families are welcome to the Super Saturday Trunk or Treating on 63rd Street, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29. Children will collect candy in the Uptown Brass Center area, 1901 63rd St.

There will be prizes for the best costume and the best decorated trunk. This is a free community event. Registration is not required unless you would like to decorate a trunk and hand out candy. To take part, call 262-764-8394.

Downtown Trick-or-Treating

KENOSHA — Children are invited to dress up in their costumes and get in some early trick-or-treating in Downtown Kenosha during "Trick or Treat on Sixth Avenue."

From 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, "little ghosts and goblins" can visit Downtown businesses and collect candy during this sixth annual event.

Howl-o-ween!

RACINE — In addition to its Jack-O'-Lantern Nights, the Racine Zoo hosts Boo at the Zoo from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Activities include trick-or-treat "knock-knock" doors, spooky cookie decorating, a Halloween craft, pumpkin decorating (while supplies last), bounces houses and finding and meeting creepy, crawly animal ambassadors. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Boo at the Zoo is included with zoo admission.

Spooky City

BURLINGTON — Spooky City returns to Burlington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

Downtown businesses will hand out treats to costumed children from 11 a.m. to noon or while supplies last.

Activities include face painting and crafts, free hayrides, a costume parade, live entertainment, a Find Freddy Scavenger Hunt from 2 to 4 p.m. and Coffin Races at noon. The Plaza Theater will host a free showing of “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

Trunk-or-Treat

KENOSHA — Kenosha Bible Church, 5405 67th St., is hosting a free Trunk or Treat event from 2 to 4 pm on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Everyone is welcome. Children are invited to come dressed in costumes and trick-or-treat from car trunk to car trunk in the church parking lot. There will also be refreshments and a photo booth. For more information, visit kenoshabible.org or call the church office at 262-652-4507.