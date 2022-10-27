Boo to you: Family fun for Halloween

Talk a walk on the mild side at these Halloween events geared toward children and families:

Racine Zoo fun

RACINE — More than 1,000 hand-carved jack-o’-lanterns and festive illuminations light up the nights during the Racine Zoo’s Halloween event, Jack-O’-Lantern Nights, open 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday through Oct. 30. The zoo is located at 2131 N. Main St.

Visitors walk through the zoo along a paved pathway decorated with lights and decorations, including intricately designed jack-o’-lanterns.

Also, food and beverages are available, as are fire pits and seasonal souvenirs. Admission is $10; free for children age 2 and younger. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo. For more information, go to racinezoo.org/jack-o-lantern-nights.

Hallow Glow Night

BRISTOL — Boundless Adventures Aerial Adventure Park, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a Hallow Glow Night from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.

These Halloween season climbs feature trick-or-treat candy and creepy music. Costumes are encouraged.

The six acre venue features nine courses and more than 120 obstacles for various skill levels. The courses are woven through the trees, challenging visitors to navigate between platforms on hanging, wobbly logs and pads, teeter-tottering planks, swinging perches and zip lines. For more information, visit https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park/.

Haunted Trails

SOMERS — The Haunted Trails of Hawthorn Hollow event returns Friday, Oct. 28, starting at 7 p.m. Participants will walk along the candle-lit paths and discover the bone-chilling sounds, views, and stories at the nature sanctuary and arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.

This event is family friendly; recommended for children over age 10. There are no “jump scares,” only scary stories and creepy natural elements throughout the forests. There will be hot cider and cocoa available for purchase. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children age 12 and younger. Advance registration is required at hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/haunted-trails.

Halloween hike

BRISTOL — Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave. inside Bristol Woods County Park, is hosting its Halloween Candlelight Night Hike from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Participants will check in at the front of Pringle Nature Center during their start time before following the candlelit trail through the woods. This is a self-guided and family-friendly walk but may not be suitable for those who have difficulty navigating trails in the dark.

The cost is $6 (or $4.50 for Friends of Pringle members). Pre-registration is required by Oct. 28 (no walk-ins). When signing up, choose from one of three start times and register early, as space is limited. Note: Dress for the weather, bring a face covering and leave flashlights at home to make the experience better for everyone.