Bong State Recreation Area hosts First Day Hike on Jan. 1, 2023

BRIGHTON — Richard Bong State Recreation Area, 26313 Burlington Road, will host a First Day Hike from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

The public is invited to bring in the new year with a guided hike (on the Green or Blue Trail) led by the Bong Naturalist Association.

Participants should meet at the Visitor Center. Dogs are allowed with a maximum 8-foot leash.

After time on the trail, participants can enjoy a warming fire at Shelter 1.

For more information, go to facebook.com/bongnaturalistassociation.

Also at Bong are opportunities for self-guided adventures, including:

Orienteering Course: Are you up for a challenge? Bring your compass and navigate your way cross-country to search for posts and secret codes.

Geology Adventure Quest: Follow the clues to find the signs as you track down the geologic history of the park.

Discovery Quest: Follow the map to search for seven unique spots. Use the punches you find to mark each location on your map. (A car is handy for this quest).

Champion Tree: Walk or bike on this paved service road, which is closed to traffic, to find and learn about Wisconsin’s Champion Bald Cypress. Discover why it’s here and not in Florida. (On the same route as a Trek Through the Past.)

A Trek through the Past: Walk or bike on this paved service road, that is closed to traffic, to peek into the park’s past. (On the same route as the Champion Tree.).

StoryWalk: Read a nature storybook as you hike this limestone covered .7-mile trail that starts right behind the Visitor Center. Along the way, discover some fun activities to go along with the book. Changes seasonally. Sorry no dogs allowed on this trail.

Turn and Learn: Find your way to the Observation Platform. Turn, listen and learn some park history.

Letter Boxing: Letter boxing is an outdoor hobby that combines elements of orienteering, art and puzzle solving. Using clues search for letter boxes hidden at the park. Look for Kenosha County, Kansasville at letterboxing.org (search: Southeast Wisconsin Letterboxes).

Geocaches: Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity, using a Global Positioning System receiver or mobile device to hide and seek containers, called “geocaches” or “caches”. Look for ones at the park at wi-geocaching.com.

For more details about any or all of these activities, go to bongnaturalistassociation.org.