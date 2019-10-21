KENOSHA — The Carthage College Theatre Department will present "Body Awareness" by Annie Baker at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, in Studio Theatre of the David A. Straz Jr. Center at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The director is Samantha Salmi.
Described by the New York Times as “an engaging new comedy by a young playwright with a probing, understated voice,” “Body Awareness” explores themes of love, health, and family in this contemporary one-act play.
Produced as part of Baker’s “Vermont plays,” “Body Awareness” tells the story of Phyllis, a fiery academic psychology professor living in the fictional Shirley, Vt., with her equally intellectual partner Joyce, a high school social studies teacher, and Jared, Joyce’s adult son from a previous marriage.
At the start of the play, Phyllis is organizing Body Awareness Week at her school. Phyllis and Joyce are hosting a guest artist for Body Awareness Week in their home: Frank, a photographer famous for his female nude portraits. Both his presence in the home and his chosen subject instigate tension from the start. Phyllis is furious at his depictions, but Joyce is actually rather intrigued by the whole thing, even going so far as to contemplate posing for him. As Joyce and Phyllis bicker, Jared, who may or may not have Asperger syndrome, but refuses to seek professional evaluation, struggles to express himself physically – with heartbreaking results.
Salmi is a senior general theater major with a directing emphasis. This production is her senior thesis for the Theatre Department. Salmi is also an active member of the Carthage Neil-Futurists, and part of the honorary theater fraternity on campus, Alpha Psi Omega.
Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students with a valid ID. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.
