"Big Guns" playing April 7-9 at Carthage College

KENOSHA — Carthage College student Natalie Lall — a 2018 graduate of Bradford High School in Kenosha — is directing the two-character play “Big Guns” at Carthage.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, April 7-8, and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, in the college’s Studio Theatre.

In Nina Segal’s play, the two characters, simply and anonymously named “One” and “Two,” live in a world in which fear is inescapable.

“Big Guns” is about the moment just before — the moment before violence, the moment before the very thing to be feared rears its ugly head. It’s the prickling at the back of your neck, the faint taste of blood in your mouth, the threat of uncertainty. Did you really hear that haunting sound? Is that suspicious shape in the darkness innocent or something sinister?

Described as “part drama, part dark comedy and another part an experimental political play,” “Big Guns” looks humanity in the eyes and asks audience members to examine how and why we have become so desensitized to violence.

How can it be, the playwright asks, that even as the endless catalogs of horrors and tragedies pile up in our world and on our screens, we have begun to barely feel them?

Note: This play contains content that may not be suitable for children.

The Studio Theatre is located in the lower level of the David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Natural and Social Sciences on the north end of the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors (55 and older) and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, visit carthage.edu/tickets or call 262-551-6661.

