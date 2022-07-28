Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers performing with Kenosha Symphony

It’s an understatement to say it’s a busy week for Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers.

The popular local group — described by its members as “a cello-infused indie-alt-rock band” but known by its legions of fans as the most awesome band in the world — is getting set to perform Saturday in Petrifying Springs County Park.

But first the band is playing tonight at the Taste of Wisconsin Festival on Kenosha’s lakefront.

And did we mention the Saturday show is with the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra? And that the band members had to create orchestral arrangements for the symphony mashup?

On top of all this, the Well-Known Strangers just returned from a two-week tour in Scotland, where they performed 13 times in 14 days in eight cities.

“It was a trip of a lifetime,” band member Joe Adamek said of the Scotland tour, “but also a lot of hard work.”

Adamek and Victor Cera, the group’s manager, “organized the tour,” Ade said. “They did all the booking and arrangements. We don’t have a management company doing this for us; we did it ourselves.”

The tour was also a family trip for the band, with Ade’s brother, Lucas, “acting as our main roadie,” Adamek said. “He helped with packing and loading equipment, he collected money at the door at shows and he even cooked for us, so we didn’t have to eat crappy fast food after a late-night show.”

When we met Monday afternoon at the Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten — just steps away from where the band will perform Saturday — Ade and Adamek, who started the band back in 2014, were still recovering from the Scotland trip but also bubbling over with excitement for the symphony show.

A longtime dream

“We’ve dreamed about doing this for a long time,” Adamek said. “We got connected to the Kenosha Symphony through the Kenosha County Parks Department, but it was on us to get the music ready.”

That meant scoring 52 parts for each of the 12 Well-Known Strangers songs the orchestra will perform.

“Luckily, Cameron Fair, who plays cello with us, has played in symphonies,” Adamek said.

Adamek has experience producing the band’s music, but orchestral arrangements are on a whole different level.

“I can write all the parts, and software can then shoot out the scores,” he said, “but it’s a huge project.”

In addition to music software, Lisa Creason also helped score two of the songs.

The scores were all finished and sent to the symphony just as the Well-Known Strangers set off for Scotland. Now back home, they are anxious to hear how those arrangements sound with live musicians.

“I can hear the scores on my MP3 players, but it doesn’t have any dynamics,” Adamek said. “It’s all just one flat sound. With the orchestra playing, we can build in crescendos.”

When the band takes the stage Saturday in the park, they’ll be performing with the symphony “mainly acting as our backing band,” Adamek said. “We’ll have to work with a conductor, when we usually keep time ourselves.”

Ade will have the experience of singing with a full orchestra.

“We’re really thrilled about this,” she said. “I’ve seen it done with other performers, like Brandi Carlile. To have something you created be performed by a professional group like that is amazing. I’d love to see other local bands doing this.”

The Well-Known Strangers have always had a cello player in their lineup — “we adore the cello,” Ade said — and they’ve also added in horns, so this isn’t a complete departure for them. (The newest band member, Miss B Haven, plays the trumpet on one of their latest songs.)

“The cello and the horns add so many layers to our songs,” Adamek said.

On with the show!

Playing in the park, Adamek said, “is a great chance for people to see us and hear our music. It’s such a unique show, to have two well-known local groups combining forces to put on something nice for the public. And this is a great location, between Racine and Kenosha, and has always been one of my favorite parks.”

Singing live, Ade said, “is different every time, but singing with an orchestra will really be something different. We have great fans who come to see us all the time, but this will something different for them, too. I may be on stage singing through my tears at first because it’s so emotional.”

That excitement might extend to everyone on stage, Adamek said.

“I hope the orchestra is as excited as we are about doing this together.”