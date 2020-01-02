Belle Ensemble presents 'Amahl & the Night Visitors'

Very few things are true of everyone, but it is true that everyone has a mother, the director explained. That mother is not perfect, and yet (often) we absolutely adore her anyway, he said.

The opera’s appeal is also due, in part, to Menotti’s having drawn from his own memories of growing up in Italy — where Christmas gifts were brought by Three Kings rather than Santa Claus — in creating it.

“I think the great degree to which Menotti invested himself in this story comes through in the sparkling, dancing and hauntingly beautiful lines of music he wrote for these characters, who continue to enchant audiences each year with their love for one another,” Barootian said.

The Belle Ensemble’s production of “Amahl” will feature Erin Sura, mezzo-soprano, as Amahl’s mother; Cameron Smith, tenor, as King Kaspar; Ryan White, baritone, as King Melchior; Aaron Bolden, baritone, as King Balthazar; and Lucas Alumbreros as Amahl.

Tickets

This production will also include a live orchestra, a chorus, dancers, full costumes and scenery. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for youth or students (with ID). They can be purchased online at belleensemble.org or by calling 262-902-2624.