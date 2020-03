RACINE — The Belle Ensemble will present a concert entitled "Miserere" at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Holy Communion Lutheran Church, 2000 W. Sixth St.

The concert will feature "Passion According to St. John" by Heinrich Schütz, James MacMillan's setting of Psalm 51 and other vocal devotional works for the Lenten season.

Tickets cost $15 and can be obtained by going to belleensemble.org or call 262-902-2624. There is no charge for students.

