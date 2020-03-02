Belle City Brewfest March 7 at Festival Hall
Belle City Brewfest March 7 at Festival Hall

RACINE — Belle City Brewfest will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Attendees must be 21 or older and will be able to sample unlimited craft brews and ciders from more than 40 brewers.

The ticket includes a festival guide, souvenir cup and live music by Bella Cain. A Homebrew Competition will also be held.

Tickets cost $35 in advance and $45 at the door. Designated driver tickets cost $8 and include soda and water. For tickets, go to brewfestracine.com.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin.

