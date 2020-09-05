Batman catches COVID: Reports say filming on "The Batman" shuts down after star tests positive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Caped Crusader caught COVID.

Warner Bros.' much anticipated revival "The Batman" was halted after the star of the production tested positive for COVID-19, making it one of the highest profile sets to be hobbled by the health crisis.

The Batman himself, Robert Pattinson, is the person infected, according to a person familiar with the production who was not authorized to comment. Vanity Fair first reported the actor had tested positive. A representative for Pattinson could not be reached for comment.

Filming, which had restarted in Britain on Sept. 1, is now paused, the Burbank-based studio confirmed. It did not comment on who was infected and how they caught the virus.

The action movie is one of the biggest productions to get back to filming since a global shutdown of the industry in March. "The Batman," the latest reboot of the DC Comics character, had been on hold since March, when countries initiated restrictions on gatherings in the wake of the pandemic.

The latest hiatus shows the difficulties Hollywood faces in trying to resume filming as the pandemic persists. Studios, which have major movie productions not only to complete but to launch, have been delaying release dates for films.