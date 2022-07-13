Bacon Fest coming to Mount Pleasant August 5-6

MOUNT PLEASANT — The sounds and smells of bacon sizzling are coming to the Mount Pleasant area this summer.

Bacon Fest is set for Aug. 5-6 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The festival will feature food and non-food vendors, live music, children’s activities, face paintings and games. The Roma Lodge bar also will be available for festival-goers to purchase drinks.

“Whether you like bacon or not, there will be something there for you, whether it be entertainment or other food options or mixed drinks,” said Kelly Wells, marketing and events manager for Wisconsin Valley Media Group, which hosts the event.

This is the first year Bacon Fest has been held in the Mount Pleasant area, expanding from a similar event that has taken place in Lake Geneva the past two years.

Anyone interested in being a vendor during the event should contact Wells at 262-656-5662 or email kwells@lee.net.

“Vendors of all types are welcome,” Wells said. “For food vendors, there is a requirement that you have to sell at least one bacon-inspired item, but they’re welcome to sell other options, too.”

Tickets for Bacon Fest cost $5 in advance and $10 at the door and will be available for purchase soon by visiting baconfestwi.com. Weekend passes also will be available.

The Wisconsin Valley Media Group is the parent company of the Journal Times, Kenosha News and Lake Geneva Regional News.