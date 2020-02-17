Author and journalist to discuss, sign book

KENOSHA — Eileen Rivers, digital content editor for USA Today and author of "Beyond the Call: Three Women on the Front Lines in Afghanistan," will discuss and sign her new book at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the Wartburg Theatre lobby at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

"Beyond the Call" is a riveting account of three women who fought shoulder-to-shoulder with men and worked with local women to restore their lives and push back the Taliban. It follows the groundbreaking journeys of these three women as they first fight military brass and culture and then enemy fire and tradition. And like the men with whom they served, their battles were not over when they returned home.