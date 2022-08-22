 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Auditions set for Signature Spotlight: Judy & Julie

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — Auditions for the Signature Spotlight concert, “Judy & Julie: A Tribute to Judy Garland and Julie Andrews,” will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Director Robert Kroes is looking for a diverse group of six to eight female presenting performers, ages 18 and above, for this cabaret, singing as soprano, mezzo soprano or alto/belters. Performers would be performing as soloists and individuals of all experience levels.

Those auditioning prepare one minute to one and a half minutes of either a Judy Garland or Julie Andrews tune. They should be songs that the performer would want to sing for the concert itself. All songs should be performance ready. Those auditioning must bring in sheet music and an accompanist will be provided.

Those interested in auditioning must sign up for a five-minute time slot by calling 262-633-4218. For more information, go to racinetheatre.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Salma Hayek praises Angelina Jolie’s directorial prowess

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News