Auditions set for Signature Spotlight: Judy & Julie

RACINE — Auditions for the Signature Spotlight concert, “Judy & Julie: A Tribute to Judy Garland and Julie Andrews,” will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Director Robert Kroes is looking for a diverse group of six to eight female presenting performers, ages 18 and above, for this cabaret, singing as soprano, mezzo soprano or alto/belters. Performers would be performing as soloists and individuals of all experience levels.

Those auditioning prepare one minute to one and a half minutes of either a Judy Garland or Julie Andrews tune. They should be songs that the performer would want to sing for the concert itself. All songs should be performance ready. Those auditioning must bring in sheet music and an accompanist will be provided.