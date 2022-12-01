"As You Like It" opens Dec. 2 at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — The fall theater season at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside continues with William Shakespeare’s “As You Like It.”

The play will be performed in the Main Stage Theater at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Performances are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2-3 and 9-10, 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, and a 10 a.m. matinee on Friday, Dec. 9.

The comedy is believed to have been written in 1599 and first published in the First Folio in 1623.

The story follows its heroine, Rosalind, as she flees persecution in her uncle’s court, accompanied by her cousin, Celia, to find safety and, eventually, love, in the Forest of Arden.

In the forest, they encounter a variety of memorable characters, notably the melancholy traveler Jaques, who speaks many of Shakespeare’s most famous speeches (such as “All the world’s a stage,” “too much of a good thing” and “A fool! A fool! I met a fool in the forest”).

Jaques provides a sharp contrast to the other characters in the play, always observing and disputing the hardships of life in the country.

The play has been adapted for radio, film and musical theater.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for senior citizens (60 and older) and $10 for students.

For tickets, go to uwp.edu/therita