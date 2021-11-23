 Skip to main content
'The Thanksgiving Play' to be staged at UWP

SOMERS — “The Thanksgiving Play” by Larissa FastHorse will be staged Dec. 3-5 and 10-12 in the Main Stage Theater at UW-Parkside, 900 Wood Road.

Brian Gill directs this satire about a troupe of terminally “woke” teaching artists who are scrambling to create a pageant that somehow manages to celebrate both Turkey Day and Native American Heritage Month.

This comedy is “a biting examination of well-meaning political correctness, the awkwardness of culturally appropriative missteps, and the surprisingly insurmountable challenge to devise an elementary school pageant free of unintentional offenses.”

Tickets to all the performances are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita. Note: Audiences will be socially distanced in the theater, and everyone must wear a mask.

