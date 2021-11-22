'Taking Care of Christmas, Elvis Style' dinner show Dec. 11

RACINE — Elvis Presley’s personal motto was “Taking Care of Business,” but entertainer John Van Thiel will instead be “Taking Care of Christmas, Elvis Style” at a holiday dinner show at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.

The show will be “a rockin’ yet reverent celebration featuring Presley’s seasonal and inspirational hits,” Van Thiel said.

His fans say Van Thiel is is known for his uncanny impersonation of Presley and a uniquely engaging performance style.

A buffet dinner will be served. Tickets cost $50. Seats are reserved and must be purchased by Dec. 9. Go to elvoicepresley.com/tickets or call 262-676-2690.

