 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'Taking Care of Christmas, Elvis Style' dinner show Dec. 11

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0
John Van Thiel

Van Thiel

RACINE — Elvis Presley’s personal motto was “Taking Care of Business,” but entertainer John Van Thiel will instead be “Taking Care of Christmas, Elvis Style” at a holiday dinner show at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Infusino’s Banquet Hall, 3201 Rapids Drive.

The show will be “a rockin’ yet reverent celebration featuring Presley’s seasonal and inspirational hits,” Van Thiel said.

His fans say Van Thiel is is known for his uncanny impersonation of Presley and a uniquely engaging performance style.

A buffet dinner will be served. Tickets cost $50. Seats are reserved and must be purchased by Dec. 9. Go to elvoicepresley.com/tickets or call 262-676-2690.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

J.K. Rowling reports activists to police for allegedly posting address on social media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News