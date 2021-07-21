Racine Theatre Guild presents unconventional online production to tell hate-crime story

According to cast members, the approach made the production feel intimate and more like a documentary than a play.

“It added a lot more of an intimate feeling to the performance, with it just being speaking to the camera, which I feel really tied in well with the tone of the show,” said Andrew Dorst, who plays the student who found Shepard.

Theater during pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although Instenes and the rest of the Racine Theatre Guild were glad to have this experience, they anticipate the day they can perform live again.

Pre-pandemic, the guild produced about 160 performances a year, including children and adult programs, comedy shows, jazz festivals and others.

“It was very exciting to put this play together, but the thing I don’t like is it’s very isolated,” Instenes said. “There’s nothing that will take away from live theater. Live theater will always be a unique experience.”

He further explained that many of the cast members have not met one another, or know who else is in the play.

“Theater is about a community of people, the energy and working together as a team.”

For Dorst, this experience was not so bad.