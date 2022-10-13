ArtMarket in Kenosha's Union Park on Oct. 16

KENOSHA — The Kenosha ArtMarket is back in Union Park this weekend for the final market of the season.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, area artists sell their original art in Union Park, 4500 Seventh Ave.

The market features original fine art, jewelry, pottery and more.

Acoustic music will be scheduled throughout the day, thanks to the Union Park Tavern.

Beth Dary, director of Lemon Street Gallery & ArtSpace, 4601 Sheridan Road, which helps organize and support the ArtMarket, said the gallery has “kind of adopted” Union Park, working over the years to make the space more welcoming for local artists and the ArtMarket.

The park also features a public sculpture, a Little Free Library, the Little Free Art Gallery and mosaic planters.

“We really wanted to give artists of all calibers a way to sell original artwork,” Dary said of launching the ArtMarket.

In 2021, Dary said the number of vendors increased throughout the season, which runs through October.

“We have been blown away by the response by the public. It has exceeded our expectations,” Dary said.

For more information, go to kenoshaartmarket.org.