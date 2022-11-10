 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Artist's reception on Nov. 12 at Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery

  • 0
Lemon Street Gallery

Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show.

The free reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The featured artists are Samira Gdisis, printmaker; Barbara Farrell, watercolor; and Kate Peterson, mixed media.

Admission to the reception is free; refreshments are available.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

In December, the gallery hosts its annual Artistree Gift Show. The reception for that show is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The gallery opens its clay studio during regular gallery hours to “anyone with experience working with clay.”

No instructor is on site, and visitors are encouraged to “work independently after taking a class or workshop.”

People are also reading…

Basic tools and equipment and a low clay fire are available for public use.

The gallery and clay studio hours are: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to lemonstreetgallery.org, call 262-605-4745 or check the gallery’s Facebook page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

6 facts you didn't know about People's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News