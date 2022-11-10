Artist's reception on Nov. 12 at Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show.

The free reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The featured artists are Samira Gdisis, printmaker; Barbara Farrell, watercolor; and Kate Peterson, mixed media.

Admission to the reception is free; refreshments are available.

In December, the gallery hosts its annual Artistree Gift Show. The reception for that show is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

The gallery opens its clay studio during regular gallery hours to “anyone with experience working with clay.”

No instructor is on site, and visitors are encouraged to “work independently after taking a class or workshop.”

Basic tools and equipment and a low clay fire are available for public use.

The gallery and clay studio hours are: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to lemonstreetgallery.org, call 262-605-4745 or check the gallery’s Facebook page.