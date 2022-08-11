Artist's reception on Aug. 13 at Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening reception for its latest featured artists show.

The free reception is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

The featured artists are Chuck Keller, Nancy Neider and Sherri Wistrom.

Wistrom’s wool, silk and leather fabric pieces are joined by paintings by Neider and Native American-inspired design by Keller.

Wistrom has always had a passion for art and over the years has “done stained glass; I’ve done acrylics; I’ve done oils; I’ve done China painting.”

Trying so many different mediums, she said, “has been a real blessing to me in many ways.”

Wool and silk have a heavy presence in Wistrom’s fabric work. She started working with them about 15 years ago.

“There was something about putting a brush to silk, and watching the way that the silk just drank in that wonderful color, and it expanded and that started me on my journey with the fabric,” Wistrom said.

Wistrom eventually started incorporating actual plants, such as small leaves, into her fabric work. Embedding them into fabric work has produced “really beautiful results,” she said.

Wistrom’s, Neider’s and Keller’s works have been on display in the Brick Room since July 28 and will be featured through Aug. 21.

Wistrom said some of Neider’s featured art focuses on “threads women have through their life,” which works well with Wistrom’s fabric art.

Admission to the reception is free; refreshments are available. For more information, go to lemonstreetgallery.org or check the gallery’s Facebook page.