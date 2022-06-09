Artists reception June 11 at Lemon Street Gallery

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an opening exhibit from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, June 11, for its latest exhibit.

The show, running through June 26, features works by Bob Schnack, Tom Clark and David Harrison.

The reception is free and features refreshments.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.

The next show, July 9-30, will feature works by Morgan Adams, Frank Heister and Kim Rahal. Lemon Street also offers art classes in painting, pottery, stained glass and other mediums, and has a clay studio on site.

For more information, go to lemonstreetgallery.org or check the gallery’s Facebook page.

