'Artistree' show open at Kenosha's Lemon Street Gallery

KENOSHA — Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting its annual “Artistree — The Giftable Art Show.”

The show, opening Nov. 25, runs through Dec. 24.

A reception, with free refreshments and artists on hand to meet the public, is 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.

Each year, artists offer their artwork for sale at this annual event, described by the gallery as “a one-of-a-kind giftable art show that features locally made items.”

“This is the gallery’s much-anticipated annual sale of original artwork that is perfect for holiday gift giving,” exhibit organizers said. “Dozens of local and area artists showcase their artwork for your gift giving needs.”

Shoppers who purchase items are “supporting local artists, giving unique gifts and stocking stuffers. And you just might find something for your wish list.”

Works for sale might include jewelry, glass, ceramics, candles, handbags and accessories, needlework and textiles.

After the holidays, Lemon Street is hosting its January Warehouse Sale.

The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.