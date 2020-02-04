Artist creates art based on her travels

RACINE — "Olivia Petrides: Flux" opens with a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at OS Projects, 601 Sixth St. The exhibit continues through April 11.

Olivia Petrides creates baroque abstractions on paper based on her travels to areas of the world that contain emblematic, awe-inspiring natural features and phenomena — volcanoes, icebergs, geological rifts and auroras. Influenced by 19th century painters such as Frederic Church and Albert Bierstadt, Petrides is especially interested in how evocations of the sublime resonate today when so many of nature’s mechanisms are being disrupted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Petrides translates the flux of natural phenomena into a language of discrete marks and fluid gestures. Her images are constructed from layers of gouache and pours of ink that soak the paper while leaving oases of white. She utilizes a process of subtraction by sandpapering the coated surface, overlaying ink washes, then reconstructing the image repeatedly. Dramatic tonal contrasts and the topography of fluid-derived shapes dictate the composition, while layer upon layer of marks create contrasting movements and disparate perspectives in the same space. Like the aurora, the resulting image is a provisional conclusion to an evolving process.