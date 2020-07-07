Art exhibits can be viewed virtually
0 comments

Art exhibits can be viewed virtually

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — Current art exhibitions at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside can now be viewed virtually.

While UW-Parkside’s physical galleries housed in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities are currently closed to the public, the university has built an online viewing room for two exhibitions: Deb Sokolow’s “Loose History” and Sky Hopinka’s video work.

To view the vitural exhibitions, visit the Rita webpage online at uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications
Entertainment

Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as “Waitress,” “A Bronx Tale” and “Bullets Over Broadway,” has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Harvest   (From “Days of Heaven")

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News