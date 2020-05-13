Art exhibits can be viewed virtually
Art exhibits can be viewed virtually

SOMERS — Current art exhibitions at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside can now be viewed virtually.

While UW-Parkside’s physical galleries housed in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities are currently closed to the public, the university has built an online viewing room for two exhibitions: Deb Sokolow’s “Loose History” and Sky Hopinka’s video work.

To view the vitural exhibitions, visit the Rita webpage online at uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm.

