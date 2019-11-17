Art and poetry are focus of exhibit

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave., invites the public to its annual “Art + Poetry = ARTERY: Poetry and Performance Evening” at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; the free exhibit is in the Lake Room.

This collaborative fine arts show features visual artwork from Spectrum Gallery artists and poetry next to and based on the artworks created by the Root River Poets. Refreshments will be served in a coffee house environment.

Artists include Bill Girdzius, Billie Morrow, Barbara Pettibone, Sonja Sinclair, Tom Simonson, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg, with many artworks for sale. Poets include Sandy Christensen, Estaban Colon, Debra Hall, Stephen Kalmar II, Jean Preston, Nicholas Ravnikar, Carol Lee Saffioti-Hughes and Friends of the Root River Poets. There will also be a special presentation of poems created from an original musical composition by young composer, Evan Schlicht.

Afterwards, there will be an open mic for other poets to read their work. The creative collaboration continues as the public is also invited to respond to the artwork by drawing or writing on the newsprint-covered walls.

The show runs through Dec. 22. Hours are noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission fee.

