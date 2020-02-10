Area students to perform at music festival
Area students to perform at music festival

RACINE — Students from area schools will participate in the Wisconsin School Music Association (WSMA) sanctioned Concert Music Festival from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Drive. There is no admission fee.

Each school's concert ensemble groups will perform before a panel of adjudicators while students from other schools listen in as part of their own learning experience. The festival will draw orchestras and choirs from a number of area schools including Gifford School, and Case and Horlick high schools.

Christina Ratatori, Racine Unified School District fine arts specialist, will serve as the festival manager.

WSMA music festivals support school music programs as part of a comprehensive education by encouraging the study of quality music literature; motivating students to prepare and perform to the best of their abilities; improving students' understanding of music literature and concepts (performance through understanding); and providing a performance assessment to improve individual and group achievement.

For more information, go to wsmamusic.org.

