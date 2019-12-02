Apple Holler offers musical Christmas show

YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., will offer the family holiday program and musical show called “Mrs. Claus and the Littlest Reindeer” at 10 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7-22. There will be some weekday performances.

Guests will check in at the Holiday Train Depot, receive their Candy Cane Express train tickets and view "Grandpa’s Holiday Model Train" display. They will board the Candy Cane Express train and journey to Apple Holler’s North Pole barn to visit Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Families will then see “Mrs. Claus and the Littlest Reindeer,” returning for its ninth season to spread the value of kindness, inner strength and spirit during the special time of year. The show features interactive songs and a special visit from Santa. After the show, guests will enjoy homemade holiday cookies, fresh apple cider, a holiday craft, and photo opportunities with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their sleigh.

The cost is $10. Reservations are required by going to appleholler.com or call 262-884-7100.

