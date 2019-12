KENOSHA — The “Annual Intercollegiate Exchange Show” will be on exhibit Jan. 8-29 in the H.F. Johnson Art Gallery at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

This is a group exhibition featuring a breadth of student work from a regional partner college and hosted by students of Carthage’s Art Department.

H.F. Johnson Art Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee.

