Animal Crackers lineup announced

RACINE — The Racine Zoo announced the artist lineup for the 2020 Animal Crackers Concert Series.

The season features luminaries in the fields of progressive rock, contemporary jazz and smooth jazz.

The Flat Cats, a Chicago-based jazz group, will take the stage July 8. This versatile group plays a range of vintage and modern music rooted in the hottest swinging jazz and blues, contemporary classics and timeless standards. The group is comprised of six musicians with years of performing, arranging and composing experience.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 22, Cindy Bradley is the next performer to take the stage. Bradley keeps the trumpet and flugelhorn lead jazz instruments like her late great heroes Freddie Hubbard, Lee Morgan and Blue Mitchel. Her 2009 debut album, “Bloom,” proved prophetic as the multi-talented performer blossomed into a powerful and charismatic presence on radio and on the contemporary jazz festival circuit.

The Animal Crackers concert series will be rocking and rolling Aug. 5 with a return engagement of the Chicago Tribute Anthology, a seven-piece horn band dedicated to performing the music of Chicago.