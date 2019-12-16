Animal Crackers lineup announced

RACINE — The Racine Zoo announced the artist lineup for the 2020 Animal Crackers Concert Series.
The season features luminaries in the fields of progressive rock, contemporary jazz and smooth jazz.
“I am so excited for the Animal Crackers Concerts this season," said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director "We have some amazing artists that will be making music at the zoo and we want you to join us. This tried and true event at the zoo gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly music. These concerts benefit the zoo and our animals and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”
The Flat Cats, a Chicago-based jazz group, will take the stage July 8. This versatile group plays a range of vintage and modern music rooted in the hottest swinging jazz and blues, contemporary classics and timeless standards. The group is comprised of six musicians with years of performing, arranging and composing experience.
On July 22, Cindy Bradley is the next performer to take the stage. Bradley keeps the trumpet and flugelhorn lead jazz instruments like her late great heroes Freddie Hubbard, Lee Morgan and Blue Mitchel. Her 2009 debut album, "Bloom," proved prophetic as the multi-talented performer blossomed into a powerful and charismatic presence on radio and on the contemporary jazz festival circuit.
The Animal Crackers concert series will be rocking and rolling Aug. 5 with a return engagement of the Chicago Tribute Anthology, a seven-piece horn band dedicated to performing the music of Chicago.
Animal Crackers rounds out its 2020 concert series on Wednesday, Aug. 19, with saxophonist Walter Beasley. Over his career, Beasley has artfully and dynamically redefined the phrase “musical Renaissance Man” for the modern generation. Considered by fans and critics alike as the “heir to Grover Washington, Jr.’s Throne,” Beasley is the acclaimed saxophonist, vocalist, educator, and entrepreneur of the decade.
Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $25 in advance and $30 at the gate. Season tickets are on sale for $60 until Dec. 31. After this sale period, they will be on sale for $75. Go to racinezoo.org.