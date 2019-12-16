Animal Crackers lineup announced

RACINE — The Racine Zoo announced the artist lineup for the 2020 Animal Crackers Concert Series.

The season features luminaries in the fields of progressive rock, contemporary jazz and smooth jazz.

“I am so excited for the Animal Crackers Concerts this season," said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director "We have some amazing artists that will be making music at the zoo and we want you to join us. This tried and true event at the zoo gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly music. These concerts benefit the zoo and our animals and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”

The Flat Cats, a Chicago-based jazz group​, will take the stage July 8. This versatile group plays a range of vintage and modern music rooted in the hottest swinging jazz and blues, contemporary classics and timeless standards. The group is comprised of six musicians with years of performing, arranging and composing experience.