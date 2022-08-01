Animal Crackers Jazz Series has Down to the Bone

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 Main St., concludes its 35th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series with a performance by Down To The Bone at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24.

The band has been performing jazz-funk grooves since 1995, with 10 albums, Billboard jazz chart positions over the years, continuous radio play and a Grammy nomination. Originally just a U.K. band, the “live side” also has a U.S. entity led by saxophone player Dan Boissy. This is the group’s first time performing in Racine.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. For more information, visit the Racine Zoo website at racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.