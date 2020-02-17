Anderson Arts Center to open after renovation

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, one of the hubs for art in southeastern Wisconsin at 6603 Third Ave., will begin a new chapter on Sunday, Feb. 23, when it reopens to the public after a $4.3 million preservation and modernization project.
The public is invited to attend opening day from 1 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
The revamped arts center will offer a new geothermal heating and cooling system, new ADA compliant bathrooms, repaired roof and exterior walls, new landscaping, and updated gallery spaces and hanging systems.
“We are very excited to be able to reopen the new and improved Anderson Arts Center," said Edward Kubicki, executive director of the Kemper Center. "You can feel how special the building is as soon as you enter. The updates will allow us to show even more artwork from more diverse artists from all over the region.”
The year-long renovation, funded jointly by the city and county of Kenosha, began in January 2019 because of external repairs needed on the 90-year-old building. Madison-based InSite Consulting Architects and Kenosha-based Camosy Construction handled the project.
The 9,000 square foot 30-room Anderson Arts Center was built between 1929 and 1931 as a home for the Anderson family. In 1977, Janet Lance Anderson deeded her house to Kenosha County to be part of the Kemper Center park grounds. She continued to live in the house until her death in 1989, at the age of 96, and the home officially became a part of the Kemper Center in 1990.
The Anderson Arts Center opened in April 1992. Since that date, the Arts Center has welcomed hundreds of thousands of visitors to view more than 25 art exhibitions each year, participate in art and music programs, and attend events.
Opening exhibitions
“Artistic Expression from a Diverse Collection,” a juried show by the League of Milwaukee Artists, will be featured in the Main, East and Upper galleries.
“Renewal” by members of the Area Artists Group will be featured in the Area Artists Group galleries.
Both exhibitions will be open through May 2. Following opening day, the Anderson Arts Center will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted. For more information, go to andersonartscenter.com or call 262-653-0481.