Anderson Arts Center to open after renovation

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, one of the hubs for art in southeastern Wisconsin at 6603 Third Ave., will begin a new chapter on Sunday, Feb. 23, when it reopens to the public after a $4.3 million preservation and modernization project.

The public is invited to attend opening day from 1 to 4 p.m. Refreshments will be served.

The revamped arts center will offer a new geothermal heating and cooling system, new ADA compliant bathrooms, repaired roof and exterior walls, new landscaping, and updated gallery spaces and hanging systems.

“We are very excited to be able to reopen the new and improved Anderson Arts Center," said Edward Kubicki, executive director of the Kemper Center. "You can feel how special the building is as soon as you enter. The updates will allow us to show even more artwork from more diverse artists from all over the region.”

The year-long renovation, funded jointly by the city and county of Kenosha, began in January 2019 because of external repairs needed on the 90-year-old building. Madison-based InSite Consulting Architects and Kenosha-based Camosy Construction handled the project.

