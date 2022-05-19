 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All aboard! Train club hosting open house

UNION GROVE — The Tri-County Model Railroad Club in Union Grove is hosting a Super Saturday Open House event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

This event also celebrates the club’s 55th anniversary.

Everyone is welcome to come and see what club member Bob Zink calls “lots of trains running. We have a big, 39-by-39 foot layout with over 1,800 feet of track, covering 20 scale miles.”

The club, which formed on Dec. 7, 1970, and was located in Kenosha until December of 2007, now meets in Union Grove at 1010 Vine St.

Initially, the club ran as a conventional DC block system but converted to the NCE DCC operating system.

Club members “model everything from late era steam to present day diesel motive power.”

Most Tuesday nights, the club members gather for what they call “work nights,” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. And on the fourth Tuesday of each month, “the trains will be running,” Zink said.

Members of the public are always welcome to come and see the trains and meet club members.

Upcoming club events include:

  • June 25: Regular Saturday open house
  • Aug. 13: Regular open house, plus a car show in Union Grove
  • Sept. 10: “Super Saturday” event
  • Oct. 15: Regular open house
  • Dec. 3: Cookie Crawl

For more information about the club, call Zink at 262-880-2976.

