"Akeelah and the Bee" opening April 22 at Racine Theatre Guild

It’s been a long time coming, but “Akeelah and the Bee” finally opens Friday night at the Racine Theatre Guild.

The director, cast members and the rest of the production staff were forced to “hang tight” for two years, as COVID-19 shutdowns forced the long delay.

Because the theme of “Akeelah” is overcoming obstacles, it seems almost fitting that this show was shelved for so long — but was never canceled.

“We were ready to enter our tech week, where we add costumes, sound and lights,” Director Kära Ernst-Schalk recalled of the March 2020 shutdown, just two weeks before the original opening date. “Our crew was ready to start joining us at rehearsals, and the set was going to be loaded in.”

When the show was canceled, “we put everything into storage, thinking we would be able to postpone it for a possible summer 2020 opening.”

The “summer 2020” opening didn’t happen, of course, as the pandemic forced theaters around the world to close their doors.

But Ernst-Schalk never lost hope for this show.

The Theatre Guild’s board, she said, “was very committed to putting ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ onstage whenever it was safe for actors, crew members and audiences.”

During the long wait, Ernst-Schalk stayed in contact with the cast members and with Doug Instenes, the Theatre Guild’s managing director.

“As soon as the RTG Board determined it could be safe,” she said, “the production team and the cast were contacted to see if they were still interested and available to join the production.”

Luckily, almost everyone was able to jump back into “Akeelah.”

That includes 13-year-old Saniah Carter, a student at The R.E.A.L School in Racine, who plays the title role of Akeelah, a young girl from South Los Angeles who works to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Though all the young cast members are now two years older than when they auditioned, Ernst-Schalk and the rest of the production team “were committed to bringing back all of the actors who were previously cast,” the director said. “We knew the audience would understand and appreciate the dedication that the actors have to the show, even though they may look a bit older than what the script calls for.”

Diverse cast

When she’s not working on community theater shows, Ernst-Schalk is a teacher and enjoys “directing productions that have a wide range of ages and abilities within the cast. I love watching casts grow together and learn from each other, and ‘Akeelah’ is no different.”

Due to this show’s unique production journey, she added, “It’s been wonderful to see the original group of actors and crew return and welcome our new members into this family. I also knew that this production would involve many new faces in terms of diversity represented on the Theatre Guild stage.”

That diverse casting is “the thing I’m most excited for about this show,” Ernst-Schalk said. “Akeelah” is “bringing new talent and new audiences to the Racine Theatre Guild, as we are truly reflecting the community that we are a part of. I’m hoping to see all of our cast and crew in and at future productions.”

Though the story centers specifically on a spelling bee, its overall themes resonate far beyond the ability to work with words, Ernst-Schalk said.

“I think this show is a small reflection of the diversity within our own community and country, as a whole. This show demonstrates that everyone (to quote the show) is ‘powerful beyond measure.’

“Every character in this show is revealed to be more than what we are originally led to believe that they are,” she added. “It reminds us that, if we are willing to look beyond preconceived notions, we will find common ties to everyone around us.”

If you go

What:  “Akeelah and the Bee”

Where: Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

When: Friday-Sunday, April 22-24. Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. After this weekend, "Akeelah" will be performed for local students on Monday and Tuesday, April 26-27. At the four outreach performances, the students will watch the production and then have a talkback with the cast and crew after the show.

Tickets: $18 for adults, $16 for seniors (age 62 and older) and $13 for students (age 21 and younger). Discounts are available for groups of 12 or more. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.

Local cast and crew: Directed by Kära Ernst-Schalk, the cast features Saniah Carter as Akeelah, Kimberly McGee as Gail, Julian Mayfield as Reggie, Darius Russelle as Professor Larabee, Diana Barber as Principal Welch, Rylee McGee as Georgia, Vanetta Powell as Batty Ruth and Caroline E. Otto as Dylan. Additional cast members include Norgie Metzinger, Shavez DeLacy, Amina Jallow, Paolo Wood, Kyra Hagen, Winter Newell, AJ Garcia-Malacara, Pahoua Vang, Phil Lyden, Jennifer Arnold and Megan Ferger.

About the show: Cheryl L. West's play is based on a 2006 film, with a screenplay by Doug Atchison, about a young girl in South Los Angeles who has a gift (and a passion) for spelling. The drama tells the story of Akeelah Anderson (played on film by Keke Palmer), an 11-year-old girl who participates in the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Other characters include her mother (Angela Bassett in the film), her schoolmates, and her coach, Professor Joshua Larabee (played by Laurence Fishburne). 

Atchison came up with the concept for his script after watching the 1994 Scripps National Spelling Bee and noting that a majority of the competitors came from well-off socioeconomic backgrounds. Atchison has said the film's theme is about overcoming obstacles despite difficult challenges along the way.

Busy schedule

"Akeelah and the Bee" will have five performances this weekend for the general public and then four "outreach" performances for local school students.

That condensed schedule is part of the "six-month marathon" the Racine Theatre Guild has been running since resuming live productions after the long COVID-19 shutdown, said Joycelyn Fish, the Theatre Guild's director of marketing and development.

"During a typical season, we have eight plays and musicals over the course of 12 months on stage," Fish explained. "With our reopening in December 2021, we are producing six shows in six months.

"With rehearsal schedules, production timelines -- and all the logistics that go into creating a show -- the 'Akeelah' run fit right into things. We were committed to ensuring that the cast and crew members would be able to perform the production they had worked so hard on and are excited they have their time to shine."

