'Akeelah and the Bee' auditions set at RTG

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for “Akeelah and the Bee” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 3-4, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

Akeelah lives and breathes words and has a gift for spelling. This passion is overshadowed by the daily realities of her life in a tough Chicago neighborhood. Despite her mother’s objections, she studies and prepares for the National Spelling Bee with a determined spirit. As the underdog, Akeelah’s spunk and tenacity teach us all a little something about triumphing over any obstacle.

Roles are available for a large, diverse cast of men, women and children ages 10 and older. Parts call for African American, Asian American, Latin American and Caucasian characters. More information about role requirements can be found at www.racinetheatre.org/audition/. Individuals with all levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Kara Ernst-Schalk will hold auditions in the Racine Theatre Guild lobby. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script and a movement portion; no appointments are necessary.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. The show will go into rehearsal in February and will be performed weekends March 28-April 5, along with daytime school outreach performances.

