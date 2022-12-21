Actor enjoys taking on 'Little Mermaid' character at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild is enjoying a happy holiday season, with its “Little Mermaid” production and holiday concert both selling out.

Playing to full houses is exciting for all the volunteers taking part in the productions, including a local actor who is taking on a fun role.

Paul Marquez is playing Sebastian in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” and before we talked about the character, we had to settle a central question: Is Sebastian a crab or a lobster?

There’s a continuing debate (online, at least) about this very important topic.

“I actually had to Google it myself,” Marquez said. “He is a crab.”

In “Mermaid,” Sebastian is a servant of King Triton and a companion to Triton’s daughter, Ariel.

The character also gets to sing two of the biggest songs from the show, “Under the Sea” and “Kiss the Girl.”

Those songs are what attracted Marquez to this role.

“It was a big reason I wanted the part,” he said. “They’re both such iconic songs, and I always sang them as a child, so doing it on stage is so surreal.”

Playing a red crab on stage, he said, “is a lot of fun, although I don’t do the crab walk.”

As for Sebastian’s rather, uh, crabby personality: “I wouldn’t say he’s crabby,” Marquez said, “but more protective. He just wants Ariel to be safe, and he just needs to remember not to yell.”

As a longtime fan of the animated Disney film, Marquez “couldn’t be more excited” about being in this production.

Live theater, Marquez said, is exciting because “you never know what’s gonna happen, so you gotta stay on your toes. Also, beginning a show as strangers with the rest of the cast to becoming family is one of the best feelings in the world.”

Outreach show

Another aspect Marquez loves about this particular production is that it’s part of the Racine Theatre Guild’s Outreach Program, which aims to bring quality theater to students in local schools.

Along with performances for the general public, the cast and crew of “The Little Mermaid” are performing the show to area grade school and middle school students.

In addition to attending a performance, students get to take part in workshops with the performers and post-show talk-backs.

The objective of the Outreach Program, which has been in place for more than two decades, is to expose many students to theater who would not otherwise have the opportunity.

The actors in outreach shows have to be available for extra, daytime performances, “which involves taking time off from work and away from their families,” said Director Douglas Instenes. “They are committed to doing this for the kids.”

For Marquez, being in an outreach show was part of the appeal of this production.

“This is one of our outreach shows, where kids who wouldn’t normally be able to go to the theater, whether it be because they can’t afford it or they don’t think it’s their thing or any other situation, can come see a show,” he said. “I was one such kid. I never thought I would like theater because in my mind, mostly due to the kids shows I watched on TV, it would be boring.

“I came and saw ‘Treasure Island,’ and I remember the feeling of wonder. ‘How did they do that?’ ‘How’d they get him to look so old?’ ‘Is that guy really mean?’ Then doing shows and seeing the light in the kids’ eyes, knowing how they feel, is such an accomplishment and makes me proud to be part of the Racine Theatre Guild.”

Under the sea

Marquez agrees with his character that life is, indeed, better under the sea, mainly because “fish don’t have to pay bills so that’s a big plus.”

But even though Marquez has come to know and love Sebastian — and embrace his love of living in the ocean — there’s one thing he can’t do.

He’s not giving up on eating crab legs.

“I’m sure the first few times is gonna feel weird,” he admits, “but I love crab legs too much to give them up.”

Performances of “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” continue through Sunday, Dec. 18, but as we said, the show is sold out. That means you have to find a friend or relative with a spare ticket. Also, the Theatre Guild’s holiday spotlight concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, is also sold out. For more information about Theatre Guild shows, go to racinetheatre.org.