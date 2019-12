RACINE — The Academy of Dance will present its Holiday Spectacular 2019 at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in the Horlick High School auditorium, 2119 Rapids Drive.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This holiday show features dancers from ages 2 to adult performing ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop, contemporary and excerpts from "The Nutcracker."

Advance tickets cost $12 or $10 for seniors and children. Tickets cost $2 more at the door. Advance tickets are available at Academy of Dance, 710 Sixth St.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0