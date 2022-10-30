Abandoned Haunted House Complex offers four haunted experiences

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Abandoned Haunted House Complex, 2825 Southeast Frontage Road, offers four “haunted experiences,” including two full-sized haunted houses.

Abandoned is open 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, featuring:

Ambush Haunted House:

An intense “startle-scare” haunted house, with loud noises, actors popping out of unexpected places, bright lighting effects and engulfing scenes. This haunted experience takes about 20 minutes to complete.

Hysteria Haunted House:

Things are not what they seem here. Focusing on interactions between the mind and the senses, illusions, lighting effects, sounds and actor interactions will keep guests on their toes in this 20-minute walking tour.

Stalker Haunted House:

An interactive “startle-scare” 20-minute walking experience, Stalker Haunted House features characters lurking throughout the shacks, scenes and vegetation ... so be sure to stay with the group so no one gets left behind.

Abandoned’s Ax Throwing: Learn how to throw axes at targets to get into the “zombie apocalypse mood.” Guests who hit the target win prizes.

Bonus: Be in line at 6:45 p.m. to witness “The Rising” as the monsters and creatures make their way to the haunted houses for the night.

Another bonus: Blackout Night for Hysteria Haunted House on Nov. 5 is a one-night-only, lights-out experience. Customers will go through the Hysteria Haunted House in complete darkness. Each group will get an LED candle and make their way through the pitch black maze.

Ticket prices:Ambush, Hysteria or Stalker Haunted Houses — $40, $55 with quickpass.

Everything Package: Ambush, Hysteria or Stalker Haunted Houses plus ax throwing — $45

Abandoned Quickpass Combo — $80

Ax throwing — $5 (must be 16 or older to participate).

Quickpass Haunt Entry — $15 (allows visitors to skip all the general admission lines for any haunted house. Pick up tickets at the Quick Pass Ticket window).