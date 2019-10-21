NORWAY — A Night of Glamour to Help End Cancer Fashion Show is scheduled to be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Norway Town Hall, 6418 Heg Park Road.
The fashion show will feature local boutiques bringing designer clothing. Shopping and refreshments will be available.
Advance tickets cost $12 or $10 for ages 15 and younger. Tickets cost $15 and $12 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the Norway Recreation Department at Norway Town Hall (check or cash). Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
