'A Journey to Bethlehem' at First Presbyterian

RACINE — "A Journey to Bethlehem" production will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. There is no admission fee.

Visitors can come and walk through the portrayed streets of Jerusalem and Bethlehem, talk with shepherds and Magi, listen in as King Herod tries to find where the new king has been born, and hear an angel announce the good news of Jesus’ birth.

Guides will meet visitors at the door and take groups of six to eight on the journey to see the newborn king. Each journey is about 30 minutes and visitors are invited to stay for refreshments and buy gifts to benefit local charities.

The church is handicapped-accessible and free parking is available in the lot on the south side of the building (enter from College or Park avenues).

