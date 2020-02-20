'A Fox on the Fairway' to open at Theatre Guild

RACINE — “A Fox on the Fairway” promises plenty of laughs for theater and golf lovers alike to enjoy Feb. 21 through March 8 at the Racine Theatre Guild (RTG), 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Two rival country clubs are competing head-to-head in the Annual Inter-club Golf Tournament. With money, jobs and reputations on the line, madcap adventures ensue with slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans. While the audience is sure to enjoy a great performance, some adult humor may not be suitable for younger patrons.
Written by Ken Ludwig, a playwright who specializes in farces, the show pays tribute the comedy stylings of the Marx Brothers.
Isabella Smetana, who will be playing Louise in the production, has been involved at RTG since 2010, but is branching into something new with this farce.
“With a farce, the more dramatic or intense, the better,” Smetana explained. “Everything is the highest stakes imaginable. It’s over-the-top, but in really, really fun ways. There’s physical comedy, there’s puns that are so quick, that if you blink, you’ll miss them.”
Murphy Mason is in his third production with RTG and will be taking on the role of Justin. It is also his first farce experience.
“All the shows that I’ve done, we haven’t had to run around all over the place,” Mason shared. “In a farce, it’s so different because you’re coming out here, going over there, and you just keep coming and going. It takes a while to get used to, but it’s really nice to try something new.”
Besides the frenzied speed and blocking of the show, both actors have worked on shaping their characters.
“Louise is a waitress at the country club and she’s in a new relationship with Justin,” Smetana stated. “She’s just a very bubbly, fun and as the playwright says, she lives in her own world. It’s very innocent and fun and nothing ever goes wrong for her, so when it does in real life, it’s a catastrophe.”
“Justin is, in his own words, kind of a dummy,” Mason laughed. “But, he is a crackshot at golf. So, he is the guy that comes out of nowhere to save the day. He is also in this budding relationship and he is extremely giddy for Louise.”
Smetana and Mason have worked together on a show once before, but in a different capacity. Smetana was stage manager for “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and Mason was on stage as the fawn, Mr. Tumnus, last spring. The familiarity has helped them create a new dynamic between their roles.
“It’s interesting going from taking directions [from Isabella] last time to screaming at each other in this show,” Mason shared. “It’s really good to already know who you’re working with so you really feed off of that energy.”
“There’s that sense of comfort where I always know no matter what happens, we’re going to be friends,” Smetana added.
That comradery spreads throughout the entire cast and crew during the production process.
“You basically become almost like a small family in the short amount of time,” Mason explained. “Then, to have the audience come out and see all the hard work going into it, it’s just a real treat. I love to be able to get a great big laugh.”
“It’s just high energy fun to get you out of those February blues,” Smetana concluded. “It allows people to come in from the frigid, frigid cold and just laugh for a couple hours.”
“A Fox on the Fairway” performances take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional performances will take place at 2 p.m. Saturdays, Feb. 29 and March 6. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older and $13 for students 21 and younger. There will also be two value night performances at 7 p.m. Sunday, March 1, and Thursday, March 5, for a discounted rate of $14.
Tickets can be purchased by going to racinetheatre.org, by calling 262-633-4218 or visit the Racine Theatre Guild box office weekdays from noon to 6 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to each performance.