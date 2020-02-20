'A Fox on the Fairway' to open at Theatre Guild

Besides the frenzied speed and blocking of the show, both actors have worked on shaping their characters.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Louise is a waitress at the country club and she’s in a new relationship with Justin,” Smetana stated. “She’s just a very bubbly, fun and as the playwright says, she lives in her own world. It’s very innocent and fun and nothing ever goes wrong for her, so when it does in real life, it’s a catastrophe.”

“Justin is, in his own words, kind of a dummy,” Mason laughed. “But, he is a crackshot at golf. So, he is the guy that comes out of nowhere to save the day. He is also in this budding relationship and he is extremely giddy for Louise.”

Smetana and Mason have worked together on a show once before, but in a different capacity. Smetana was stage manager for “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” and Mason was on stage as the fawn, Mr. Tumnus, last spring. The familiarity has helped them create a new dynamic between their roles.

“It’s interesting going from taking directions [from Isabella] last time to screaming at each other in this show,” Mason shared. “It’s really good to already know who you’re working with so you really feed off of that energy.”