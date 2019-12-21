'A Fox on the Fairway' auditions planned at RTG

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave., will hold open auditions for Ken Ludwig’s “A Fox on the Fairway” at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 6-7.

Two rival country clubs, Quail Valley and Crouching Squirrel, are competing head-to-head in the annual Inter-club Golf Tournament. With money, jobs and reputations on the line, madcap adventures ensue with mistaken identities, slamming doors and over-the-top romantic shenanigans.

Roles are available for two men and two women ages 40s to 60s, and one man and one woman ages 18 to 30s. More details about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition. Individuals of all ethnicities and levels of experience are invited to audition.

Director Douglas Instenes will hold auditions in the Theatre Guild lobby. Auditions consist of a cold reading from the script. Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. The show will go into rehearsal in January and will be performed weekends Feb. 21-March 8. Call 262-633-4218 for more information.

