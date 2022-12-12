 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
"A Doublewide Texas Christmas" by Lakeside Players

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
KENOSHA — Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. This is a holiday sequel to the comedy “Doublewide, Texas,” which takes place in one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas — just four doublewides and a shed.

Katie Gray — the local community theater’s president and “Doublewide, Texas Christmas” director — said this season marks the first time the troupe is performing three large-scale musicals.

Performances of "A Doublewide Texas Christmas" are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $10. Go to rhodecenter.org.

Lakeside Players will also perform “The Wizard of Oz” Feb. 3-18 and “Beauty and the Beast” April 21-May 6. The season also includes “Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None” March 24-April 12 and “Charlotte’s Web” May 19-21.

