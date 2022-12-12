"A Doublewide Texas Christmas" by Lakeside Players

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. This is a holiday sequel to the comedy “Doublewide, Texas,” which takes place in one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas — just four doublewides and a shed.

Katie Gray — the local community theater’s president and “Doublewide, Texas Christmas” director — said this season marks the first time the troupe is performing three large-scale musicals.

Performances of "A Doublewide Texas Christmas" are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $10. Go to rhodecenter.org.