"A Doublewide Texas Christmas" by Lakeside Players

KENOSHA — Lakeside Players community theater troupe is performing “A Doublewide, Texas Christmas” Friday through Sunday, Dec. 16-18, at Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. This is a holiday sequel to the comedy “Doublewide, Texas,” which takes place in one of the smallest trailer parks in Texas — just four doublewides and a shed.
Katie Gray — the local community theater’s president and “Doublewide, Texas Christmas” director — said this season marks the first time the troupe is performing three large-scale musicals.
Performances of "A Doublewide Texas Christmas" are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $10. Go to rhodecenter.org.
Lakeside Players will also perform “The Wizard of Oz” Feb. 3-18 and “Beauty and the Beast” April 21-May 6. The season also includes “Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None” March 24-April 12 and “Charlotte’s Web” May 19-21.