A bright note: Area shows light up the night sky

Electrifying: That’s one way to describe this time of year.

Stupendous light shows celebrate the holiday season and also help us make it through these long winter nights.

Luckily, there’s still time to catch these bright displays before they go dark.

As a bonus, the temperatures this week are back to our normal winter state after a bout of frigid weather.

Zoo lights ... and more

“Wild Lights” at the Milwaukee County Zoo: There’s an old saying that you haven’t lived until you’ve posed next to a giant lighted snake sculpture. Oh, there’s not? Well, there should be.

That giant green and yellow snake is just one of the many sparkling sculptures lining the one-mile lighted route visitors follow through the zoo. You’ll also pass a gorilla, gazelle, rhino, zebras, elephant, giraffes, turtle, seahorses — and let’s not forget the bright pink flamingos.

These sculptures are just part of the Wild Lights experience, however.

As you wander along the route, you’ll pass through two light tunnels that are perfect for selfies, along with a “forest” of lights (more dazzling photo ops), giant snowflakes and lighted arches.

And did we mention the dazzling clam shell yet? That proved to be another popular spot for capturing images of kids and adults.

Though the lighting displays are all outside, Wild Nights also features indoor attractions. (A huge bonus to these indoor stops? Restrooms — and a chance a warm up. Did we mention restrooms? Very important.)

When we visited on Dec. 26, three buildings were open: the Aquatic & Reptile Center, the Big Cat Country indoor quarters and the Elephant Care Center.

The first stop was the Aquatic & Reptile Center, home to invertebrates, fish, reptiles and amphibians.

There are plenty of snakes here, including a ginormous anaconda, and the zoo’s aquariums: a 28,000-gallon Pacific Coast Marine Aquarium and 55,000-gallon Amazon River tank.

At Big Cat Country, we watched three sleepy female lions alternately snoozing and watching the visitors. Nearby, a jaguar was settled into a comfy bed while a tiger kept watch over everyone.

The Elephant Care Center is the winter quarters for the zoo’s elephants, and both were eating dinner when we stopped in Monday evening. In addition to elephant watching, visitors can learn about how the zoo’s staffers care for the elephants, who are definitely not native to Wisconsin.

Another welcome indoor stop comes halfway through the walking tour. There’s a snack bar offering food and beverages, along with outdoor fire pits.

Outdoor animals on view include a caribou (or one of Santa’s reindeers?) and, we were told, the zoo’s penguins. However, those penguins were feeling a big shy when we visited. We stopped by twice, and both times not a single penguin was outside.

Visitors can also view decorated trees inside the main entrance building, where the gift is also open for that all important post-holiday shopping.

Wild Lights is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31. Tickets are $18 for adults in advance, $16 for children ages 3-12 and free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are $2 more at the gate. Parking is free. Go to https://mkezoo.com/WildLights.

Other light shows

Wisconsin Christmas Carnival of Lights, Caledonia: Open through Jan. 1 at Jellystone Park Camp-Resort, 8425 Highway 38 in Caledonia. Visitors drive through the 1.6-mile light display, featuring more than 2 million twinkling lights. The displays include two, 200-foot-long drive-through light tunnels. There’s also a Winter Walk of Lights walking path. And, you can warm up inside by visiting Santa’s Workshop for a hot beverage and holiday treats. Note: Tickets must be purchased in advance on the website. The cost is $30 for carloads with up to eight people. Go to wichristmascarnival.com.

Christmas in the Country, Lake Geneva: A few million lights illuminate much of the 1,300-acre Grand Geneva Resort and Spa, including the resort’s annual 12 days of Christmas drive-through light show. Also on display: Gingerbread houses entered in the annual competition. Check it out through Dec. 31. For more details, go to grandgeneva.com.

Holiday Lights Festival, Milwaukee: Animation and hundreds of thousands of lights fill Cathedral Square Park, Pere Marquette Park and Zeidler Union Square. Through Jan. 1. For more details, go to, milwaukeeholidaylights.com.

Holiday Light Show, Janesville: A rainbow of colors transforms Rotary Botanical Gardens, and reflections from the 20-acre property’s large pond magnify the magnificence of the decorating. This spectacle of lights covers bridges, buildings, trees and shrubs. Visitors follow lined pathways to see brightly lit icicles, archways and more. Open 4:30 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 30. Admission is $5-$12, and tickets must be purchased online in advance. For more details, go to rotarybotanicalgardens.org. (Note: This is a walking attraction. Wheelchairs are available to use for free on a free-come basis.)

Zoolights, Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo: The zoo’s annual lights display, featuring a tunnel of lights and a city skyline display, is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 8. Admission is $5, with free admission for everyone on Monday, Jan. 2. Tickets are required, however, even on the free admission day. For tickets and more information, go to lpzoo.org.

Light Up the Lake, Chicago’s Navy Pier: Billed as “Chicagoland’s largest indoor lights experience,” Light Up the Lake features interactive light displays, a skating rink and a Winter Wonderfest Forest. Through Jan. 7 Admission is $17-$27. For more details, go to navypier.org/light-up-the-lake.

“Lightscape” at the Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe, Ill.: Tickets are VERY limited for this event, which runs through Dec. 31. Your best bet is going on Dec. 30. The attraction features thousands of twinkling lights, open to 11 p.m. Tickets are required; go to chicagobotanic.org.

Celebration of Lights, Oshkosh: Menominee Park, on Lake Winnebago, turns into a wonderland of winter. The anchor is a 100-foot-tall tree and more than 120 other trees, all decorated along a 1.2-mile route. The Oshkosh Celebration of Lights supports the Salvation Army and various other non-profit organizations. Through Dec. 31. Admission is $20 per carload, or $15 if you donate a sealed hygiene item (shampoo, deodorant, soap, etc.) or non-perishable food items. For more details, go to oshkoshcol.org.

Garden of Lights, Green Bay: Green Bay Botanical Garden turns into a shimmering masterpiece with light displays that transport visitors to enchanting settings. That includes a 50-foot-tall tree, a caterpillar big enough to walk through, an arch of flowers, floating swans and forest of icicles. Through Dec. 30. For more details, go to gbbg.org.