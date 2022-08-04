 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

57th annual Starving Artist Fair to feature more artists than ever

  • 0

RACINE — Whether you attend because you love being around beautiful art; because of the tradition a 57-year-old-event creates in your life; or because of the excellent food and ambiance, the Racine Art Guild’s Starving Artist Fair should be on your agenda between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday Aug. 7. In its second year at historic DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, the fair is able to expand to welcome more artists and food and beverage vendors.

It's the largest juried art fair in the tri-county area with just over 120 booths featuring a broad array of visual art including painting (acrylic, oil, digital, watercolor, and digital), mixed media, glass, ceramics, jewelry, printmaking, metal, yard art, fiber, photography and wood. While the art is high-quality, no piece is allowed to be priced over $300.

Proceeds from the Starving Artist Fair go to support four significant scholarships to art students residing in Racine County and attending one of four regional colleges. In addition to the booth fees, the Guild raises money at the fair through raffle ticket sales featuring yard art created by Racine Art Guild members. The silent auction offers donated art by participating artists and also contributes significantly to the scholarship fund. The Racine Art Guild Boutique features the art of Guild members.

People are also reading…

Kids Korner

Those with children will want to stop by Kids Korner on the west side of the Fair for free art activities. Each year two of our Guild members bring out the fun! They design several quickly completed art projects to generate kids’ creativity and make a great afternoon even better. Nearby, Stephanie’s Glittery Tattoos will have some “bling” appliques available for purchase.

Food

There will be a food court on each end of the fair. Vendors include, Nimble Coffee and specialty sandwiches, Pastry4U, Nutman, Dekoven Center wine and beer tent, Cut Stone Food (pizza), All About Tacos, St. Mesrob Armenian Church, Immoxicated non-alcoholic mixed drinks and Cowboy Kettle Corn.

Music

Music will be shared throughout the day by Vibhaus Kendzia from his booth. Two performance sites — one on the east and one on the west side of the fair — will offer special performances by musicians. The lineup:

  • East stage: Brandgas String Quartet, 9-11 a.m.; Exuberant String Quartet, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nolan Boerner, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
  • West Stage: Special Set, 11 a.m.-noon; Daniel Smith, noon-2 p.m.

Parking

Street parking is available surrounding DeKoven and a shuttle bus will be operating throughout the day with the exception of a short break from 11:30 a.m. to noon. People can visit the Starving Artist Fair Facebook page for a map of the shuttle route and stops.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyoncé to remove offensive word from new song

Beyoncé is the second artist to remove an offensive term for disabled people from a new song after complaints. Both Beyoncé and rapper Lizzo decided to remove the word “spaz” from their lyrics. The word is considered a derogatory reference for a form of cerebral palsy. Lizzo acknowledged her mistake in June after her song “Grrrls” used the word and re-released a new version without it. Beyoncé uses the word in her song “Heated," from her new record “Renaissance,” out Friday. Disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who pointed out Lizzo’s lyrics, wrote that hearing the word again used by Beyoncé “felt like a slap in the face."

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News