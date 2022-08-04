57th annual Starving Artist Fair to feature more artists than ever

RACINE — Whether you attend because you love being around beautiful art; because of the tradition a 57-year-old-event creates in your life; or because of the excellent food and ambiance, the Racine Art Guild’s Starving Artist Fair should be on your agenda between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday Aug. 7. In its second year at historic DeKoven Center, 600 Caron Butler Drive, the fair is able to expand to welcome more artists and food and beverage vendors.

It's the largest juried art fair in the tri-county area with just over 120 booths featuring a broad array of visual art including painting (acrylic, oil, digital, watercolor, and digital), mixed media, glass, ceramics, jewelry, printmaking, metal, yard art, fiber, photography and wood. While the art is high-quality, no piece is allowed to be priced over $300.

Proceeds from the Starving Artist Fair go to support four significant scholarships to art students residing in Racine County and attending one of four regional colleges. In addition to the booth fees, the Guild raises money at the fair through raffle ticket sales featuring yard art created by Racine Art Guild members. The silent auction offers donated art by participating artists and also contributes significantly to the scholarship fund. The Racine Art Guild Boutique features the art of Guild members.

Kids Korner

Those with children will want to stop by Kids Korner on the west side of the Fair for free art activities. Each year two of our Guild members bring out the fun! They design several quickly completed art projects to generate kids’ creativity and make a great afternoon even better. Nearby, Stephanie’s Glittery Tattoos will have some “bling” appliques available for purchase.

Food

There will be a food court on each end of the fair. Vendors include, Nimble Coffee and specialty sandwiches, Pastry4U, Nutman, Dekoven Center wine and beer tent, Cut Stone Food (pizza), All About Tacos, St. Mesrob Armenian Church, Immoxicated non-alcoholic mixed drinks and Cowboy Kettle Corn.

Music

Music will be shared throughout the day by Vibhaus Kendzia from his booth. Two performance sites — one on the east and one on the west side of the fair — will offer special performances by musicians. The lineup:

East stage: Brandgas String Quartet, 9-11 a.m.; Exuberant String Quartet, 11:15 a.m.-1 p.m.; Nolan Boerner, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

West Stage: Special Set, 11 a.m.-noon; Daniel Smith, noon-2 p.m.

Parking

Street parking is available surrounding DeKoven and a shuttle bus will be operating throughout the day with the exception of a short break from 11:30 a.m. to noon. People can visit the Starving Artist Fair Facebook page for a map of the shuttle route and stops.