2022 summer: Zoorific Saturdays at the Racine Zoo

Rhino Fitness Tracker

The Racine Zoo's Zoorific Saturdays schedule includes a World Rhino Day celebration on Aug. 27.

 AP Photo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., will host Zoorific Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on select Saturdays June through September. The schedule:

  • June 11: World Giraffe Day
  • June 18: African Penguin Awareness Day
  • July 16: Zookeeper Appreciation Day
  • July 30: International Tiger Day
  • Aug. 13: World Lion Day
  • Aug. 20: International Orangutan Day
  • Aug. 27: World Rhino Day
  • Sept. 3: Reptile and Amphibian Awareness Day

These family-friendly days will include crafts and games. There will be stations with conservation education specialists ready to educate and inspire guests about the animal or theme of the day. Activities are included with regular Zoo admission of $11 for adults, $10 for seniors (62 and older) and $9 for ages 3-15. There is no charge for ages 2 and younger. Go to racinezoo.org.

