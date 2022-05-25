2022 Summer: Yerkes Observatory tours start May 27

The “Spaces & Spaces” tour will include a visit to the Hagenah Rotunda, Great Dome, Great Refractor telescope, research library, Ann M. Drake Library, and the area beneath the door floor. The tour costs $38 for adults; $34 for seniors (65 years and older), students with identification and military personnel; and $16 for youths (ages 10-18).

The “Director Hidden Spaces” tour will feature areas of the observatory the general public previously has not been allowed to visit, including the work areas of the astronomers and architects, third-floor “Battleship” where the astrophysicists slept, heliostat observatory, basement machine shop and other hidden areas of the observatory. Tours will also visit areas that are still undergoing restoration. The cost is $48-$78. Note: This tour is open to people age 15 and older.